Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Its Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holding; Muniyield California Insured Fund (MCA)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.28, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 18 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 19 decreased and sold their equity positions in Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.74 million shares, down from 6.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Verizon Communicatio (VZ) stake by 11.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc acquired 8,134 shares as Verizon Communicatio (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 81,165 shares with $4.80M value, up from 73,031 last quarter. Verizon Communicatio now has $238.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $486.50 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 70.35 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

It closed at $14.14 lastly. It is down 5.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.73% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 136,771 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 747,326 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.76% invested in the company for 63,599 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 488,489 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLF) stake by 60,096 shares to 63,265 valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors stake by 27,195 shares and now owns 91,502 shares. Ishares (CSJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability accumulated 6,663 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albion Finance Ut holds 86,038 shares. Regents Of The University Of California owns 35,470 shares or 4.34% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 6,874 shares. Excalibur Management Corp invested in 5.24% or 94,055 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 0.05% stake. Glovista Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blue Fincl Cap reported 10,802 shares stake. Com Natl Bank invested in 0.85% or 1.21M shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.24% or 65,571 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc owns 264,948 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 186,735 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 94,185 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.