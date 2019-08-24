Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake By $314,100; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed By $4.17 Million Its Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) stake by 55.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 88,800 shares as Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI)’s stock declined 22.00%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 72,400 shares with $3.42M value, down from 161,200 last quarter. Bjs Restaurants Inc now has $747.04M valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 342,254 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB FILES IPO, TO SEEK NYSE LISTING UNDER ‘BJ’; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Files For Initial Public Offering — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Set For IPO; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club filed for an IPO, marking its bid to become a public company again

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 47.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc analyzed 900 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)'s stock rose 4.27%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 1,014 shares with $354,000 value, down from 1,914 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.83B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BJ’s Restaurants has $7000 highest and $55 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 76.20% above currents $36.51 stock price. BJ’s Restaurants had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The stock of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "One Thing To Remember About The BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why BJ's Restaurants Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq" published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 38,754 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 37,182 shares. 73,294 are owned by Gotham Asset Lc. Amer Century Cos has 131,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.15% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). 5,365 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). 397 are owned by Glenmede Co Na. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 19,531 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 1,613 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $5.93M for 31.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Tivo Corp stake by 115,000 shares to 468,400 valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) stake by 65,100 shares and now owns 150,700 shares. Medallion Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TAXI) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.35% above currents $322.1 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 23 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Lc reported 2,153 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strategic reported 10,744 shares. Utah Retirement has 10,692 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.44% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Sei has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.21% or 1,199 shares. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hanseatic Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fifth Third State Bank owns 1,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,597 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 2,054 are owned by L & S. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 29,690 shares. 2,014 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,134 shares to 81,165 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (MCHI) stake by 7,168 shares and now owns 54,273 shares. Ingevity Corporation was raised too.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019.