Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted General Mills (GIS) Position; Caymus Capital Partners LP Boosted Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding by $27.65 Million as Valuation Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 180.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 3.60 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 15.19M shares traded or 31.47% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,194 shares to 98,552 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 1,032 shares. 76,082 are owned by Bell State Bank. Westpac holds 0% or 281,191 shares. Caprock Gp reported 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Country Natl Bank has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 96,466 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc accumulated 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Lc owns 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,122 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 32,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 178,200 are held by Lsv Asset. Accuvest Advsrs has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stephens Ar invested in 0.12% or 98,654 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Limited Co has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 40,223 shares. Laurion Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

