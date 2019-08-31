Greenwich Wealth Management Upped Its Centene Dek (CNC) Stake by $2.04 Million; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $907,024

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.