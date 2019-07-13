Greenwich Wealth Management Upped Centene Dek (CNC) Stake by $2.04 Million; Market Value Declined; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,699 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 47,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.