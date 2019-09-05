Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $668,100 as Stock Rose; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 8,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $34.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.75. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 161,218 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 55,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 25,500 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited accumulated 38,057 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Eqis Management stated it has 10,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 693,237 shares. 18,897 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny. 29,594 are owned by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 41,278 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Incorporated holds 0% or 33,577 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 134,384 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 980 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 53,906 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 460 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Barometer Management has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com reported 194 shares stake. 236 were accumulated by Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Flow Traders Us Limited owns 176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 60,194 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 1.6% or 226,155 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Lc owns 160 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 287 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 95 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank owns 9,600 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 4,504 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

