Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $396,872; Gfs Advisors Cut Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding by $21.81 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 676,306 shares traded or 157.23% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 98.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 227,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 231,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 368,613 shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA announces a change in its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Plugging Along, But Not Really In Favor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $351.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 51,000 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 63,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,694 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 88,200 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corporation accumulated 34,500 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 29,740 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 22,700 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,320 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.05% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,000 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,812 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,034 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Lc. Colony Gp Ltd Company holds 50,188 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 4,369 shares. Clark Gp Incorporated owns 46,253 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 28,188 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Friday, August 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fast-Aging Global Population a Boon for These 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.