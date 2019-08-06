Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $668,100; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Benin Management Has Lowered Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 1.08M shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 2.61M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,203 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Engaged Cap Lc owns 5.33 million shares. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 221,415 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 747 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 38,949 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 29,594 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 907,219 were reported by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Element Ltd Liability owns 24,064 shares. 122,928 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 21,830 shares. 390,130 were accumulated by Maverick Ltd. Legal & General Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 327,081 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 83,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.