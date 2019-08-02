Greenwich Wealth Management Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Sensato Investors Raised Stake in Wipro LTD (WIT) as Stock Value Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 712,338 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 255,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 767,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 2.24 million shares traded or 15.75% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Margin 14.4%; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to WIPRO on May 22 for “System and method for coalescing and representing knowledge as; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.12B; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,833 shares to 12,897 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 131,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,282 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wipro Limited (WIT) CEO Abidali Neemuchwala on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wipro Limited Appoints Rishad Premji as Executive Chairman – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Recognized as â€˜2018 Citrix Cloud Partner of the Yearâ€™ – India and APJ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Accepts Vintage’s $1.37B Buyout Offer – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Next For Rent-A-Center? – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Earnings Reaffirm Rent-A-Center Stockâ€™s Lease on Life – Investorplace.com” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability owns 118,845 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 81,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 802,484 were reported by Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 10,260 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 83,526 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 33,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 29,071 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 10,189 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 188,180 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Morgan Stanley stated it has 693,237 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 30,000 shares.