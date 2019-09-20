Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $497,792; Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) as Shares Rose

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 2.70 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6,582 shares to 606,279 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 15,890 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $4.32M. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

