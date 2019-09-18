Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $497,792; Diam Company LTD Raised Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake

Diam Company Ltd increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 17.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd acquired 53,742 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 362,051 shares with $66.90M value, up from 308,309 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 627,774 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 86.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc acquired 15,556 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 33,471 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 17,915 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.64 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -4.08% below currents $32.84 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Inc holds 0.08% or 8,525 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hanseatic Management Service holds 0.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 22,484 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Com has 0.27% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.20 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 601,818 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 10,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Liberty Capital Inc invested in 1.13% or 77,559 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.6% or 441,500 shares. World Asset stated it has 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wespac Lc invested in 9,214 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 816,086 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Diam Company Ltd decreased Encompass Health Corp stake by 9,931 shares to 20,608 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) stake by 20,274 shares and now owns 446,852 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood stated it has 0.31% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,895 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 97,737 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.11% or 7,396 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Advisors LP holds 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 479,961 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 907,102 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 362,982 shares. American Century Companies Inc invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tru Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1,425 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kj Harrison & owns 2,100 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alley Limited Liability Co invested in 47,502 shares.