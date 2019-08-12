Greenwich Wealth Management Raised By $2.04 Million Its Centene Dek (CNC) Position; SHIMADZU ORDINARY SHARES (SHMZF) Shorts Raised By 52.5%

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased Centene Corp Dek (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc acquired 38,561 shares as Centene Corp Dek (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 77,123 shares with $4.10M value, up from 38,562 last quarter. Centene Corp Dek now has $19.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 3.18 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

SHIMADZU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) had an increase of 52.5% in short interest. SHMZF’s SI was 443,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 52.5% from 290,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4430 days are for SHIMADZU CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)’s short sellers to cover SHMZF’s short positions. It closed at $22.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 212,226 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 701,366 shares. Tributary Cap Management Llc holds 0.09% or 22,900 shares in its portfolio. C Worldwide Gru A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 187,306 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 20 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Lp has 172 shares. Allstate has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 52,422 shares. First Personal invested in 0% or 294 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 0.07% or 4,098 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sector Pension Board has 156,488 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Co holds 1.62% or 290,064 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 4.70 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More important recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.