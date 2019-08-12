Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Lowered by $668,100; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Its Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Position as Valuation Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 861,464 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 286,927 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.55M, down from 303,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $132.19 lastly. It is down 7.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc owns 454,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 422,739 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Invesco stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 27,810 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,700 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 34,897 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 44,366 shares stake. 747 were reported by Tower Capital Lc (Trc). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 134,384 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,340 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,470 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arconic, Target, Rent-A-Center, Science Applications and HP – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Q2 GDP Beats Estimates on Strong Consumer Spending: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 352,828 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $254.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 473,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,861 shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% or 329,113 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 25,990 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 2,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Century holds 0.02% or 134,651 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 6,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 108,599 are owned by Sei Invs Company. Boston Advisors Lc owns 1,825 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 14,280 shares. Ci Invs owns 123,490 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.35% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 22,853 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 10,609 shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).