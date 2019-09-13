Greenwich Wealth Management Position In Mks Instrument (MKSI) Was Has Boosted; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lowered by $5.55 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 297,602 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $233.55. About 3.39 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6,582 shares to 606,279 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $352.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,110 shares to 100,850 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comms (NYSE:VZ) by 5,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.