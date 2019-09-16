Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) Cut as Share Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Private Ocean Has Cut Its Holding by $888,030

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 53,746 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 962,313 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.