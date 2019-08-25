Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Centene Dek (CNC) Upped as Share Value Rose; Ross Stores (ROST) Stake Has Raised by Cibc Asset Management Inc

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 6,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 89,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 82,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.95. About 3.92 million shares traded or 72.12% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Mo owns 635,111 shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,098 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 21,888 shares. 4,637 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt Limited. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 11,473 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Veritable LP reported 5,841 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 1.19M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.1% or 265,712 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc has 5,159 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 232 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 408,065 shares. Anderson Hoagland & reported 0.43% stake. Voya Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,510 shares to 29,270 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).