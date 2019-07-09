Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Centene Dek (CNC) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $475,080

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.74 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.66M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,304 are held by Cadence Savings Bank Na. Coastline Tru Co holds 0.25% or 14,915 shares. Aviance Capital Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Archford Cap Strategies holds 1,976 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fayez Sarofim reported 4,354 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 104,854 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 17,144 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Com owns 13,549 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru stated it has 6,070 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,634 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff And Com has 1.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,139 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,556 shares to 132,923 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 10,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Inc owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 53,265 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 1.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com has 4,984 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 72 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Co stated it has 47,386 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Argent Trust has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 17.27M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Synovus Corporation invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Torray Lc reported 1.62% stake. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Assetmark has invested 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).