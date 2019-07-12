Greenwich Wealth Management Maintains Position in Centene Dek (CNC); As Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Share Value Declined, Brown Capital Management Has Decreased by $555,135 Its Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.84 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 264,043 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 23/04/2018 – Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of Meridian Waste; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – DIAGNOSTICS BUSINESS UNIT CONSISTS OF 3 BUSINESS AREAS: MOLECULAR; CORE AND POINT OF CARE; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – LOURDES WELTZIEN, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, LIFE SCIENCE, AND WILL LEAD LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – “CORPORATE FUNCTIONS HAVE BEEN REDEFINED UNDER NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE”; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE STRUCTURE TO HAVE TWO BUSINESS UNITS; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Meridian School District No 505 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 30/05/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE – AVAILABILITY OF CRITICAL ANTIGENS & ANTIBODIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS IMMUNOLOGICAL ASSAY DEVELOPMENT

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 9.57 million shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 86,200 shares. 61,538 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 5.03 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 71,014 shares. Smith Moore owns 10,459 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 21,692 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,108 shares. Conning reported 6,730 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.02 million shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Cap Limited Co invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 27,688 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 58,910 shares stake. Oz Management Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 140,219 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 531,882 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $219.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. Shares for $57,015 were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID on Friday, May 10. Anderson James M. bought $56,855 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Llc owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 19,995 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 65,545 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 384,707 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 122,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 20,578 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 80,885 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,948 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 42,664 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 164,672 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 555,974 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 15,374 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Teton Advsr stated it has 134,000 shares.