Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100 as Market Valuation Rose; Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Cohen & Steers Cut Stake

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 79,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.05 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 7.06 million shares traded or 143.82% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 143,419 shares to 780,631 shares, valued at $145.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (NYSE:SPH) by 198,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund 6 (HYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 10,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,104 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 41,700 shares. 541,000 were accumulated by Old Republic International. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Co has 0.77% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Reaves W H And owns 9,047 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,883 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 772,530 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cypress Grp Incorporated invested in 25,840 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 11,045 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 947,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Citizens Savings Bank And has 0.08% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 13,164 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 9,520 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 58,340 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc invested in 1,280 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 1,303 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 327,081 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 2.19M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 520,979 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 14,945 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Axa reported 46,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

