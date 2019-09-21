Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Danaos (DAC) Stake by $4.88 Million; Stock Value Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.77 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 4,325 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.52M market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 8,769 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Washington has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 2.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 1,445 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,928 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.72% or 26,548 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Stanley has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,958 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Oakwood Capital Lc Ca holds 7,088 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt owns 840 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company invested in 4,349 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.13% or 1,622 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.27% or 1,766 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.29% or 177,374 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,720 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,500 shares to 19,100 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 601,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Call).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 EPS, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90M for 1.02 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

