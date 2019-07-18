Greenwich Wealth Management Lifted Its Centene Dek (CNC) Holding by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Fulton Bank Has Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $627,534 as Shares Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.62M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 34,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 110,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 3.03M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 25/05/2018 – News Today: Idea-Vodafone inch close towards merger; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9,918 shares to 84,198 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 12,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Investors.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.48 million are held by Aqr Cap Limited Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 8,768 shares stake. Homrich Berg invested in 69,206 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 612 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 8,648 shares. 37,660 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Cap Limited Co. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 27,736 are held by Panagora Asset. 45,180 are held by Hartford Management. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 43,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Lincoln holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 15,744 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 6,732 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust owns 162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 600 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

