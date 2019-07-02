Greenwich Wealth Management Lifted Centene Dek (CNC) Position by $2.04 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Position Boosted by New South Capital Management Inc

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.86M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 7.67M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 418,233 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $78.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,000 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,598 shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd has invested 0.22% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Financial Bank Usa accumulated 39,620 shares. 535,185 are owned by Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Com. Raymond James & Assocs holds 915,255 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 33,742 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.52 million shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 8,263 shares. First Lp invested in 650,140 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 913,911 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 174,948 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Check Mngmt Ca accumulated 1.90 million shares or 2.85% of the stock.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Parts: IUS Could Be Worth $27 – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt holds 0.14% or 33,589 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 2,218 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Charter Com accumulated 4,059 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Advisors Limited Limited holds 3,650 shares. Gotham Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Advisors, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,700 shares. 8,090 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,824 shares in its portfolio. The Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citigroup owns 217,339 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M accumulated 254,400 shares or 9.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Signaling Industry-Wide Shift to Integrated Mental Health, Quartet Announces Capital Raise and Strategic Partnership with Leading Medicaid Provider – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.