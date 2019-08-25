Greenwich Wealth Management Lifted Centene Dek (CNC) Position by $2.04 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Hendershot Investments Lifted Position

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 22.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

