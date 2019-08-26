Greenwich Wealth Management Holds Position in Centene Dek (CNC); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Sandler Capital Management Raised Holding

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 30,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $487.66. About 163,068 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 2.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Finance Svcs holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 893 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding holds 1.44% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. California-based Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.31M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 38,610 shares. Stifel Financial holds 76,631 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 5.11 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,194 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has 5,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 2.35 million shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Moore Company reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,886 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 88,520 shares to 54,276 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.

