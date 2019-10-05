Greenwich Wealth Management Holding in Mks Instrument (MKSI) Has Lifted by $357,434; Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holder Argyll Research Has Trimmed Position

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 128,245 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 283,579 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.11 million for 15.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 6,307 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0% or 36,000 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 245 shares. 12,849 are owned by First Republic Invest Management. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability accumulated 36,600 shares. 4.71M are owned by Alps Inc. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 16,925 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.95M shares. Blackhill Cap reported 0.58% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 32,795 shares. 22,556 were reported by Van Eck Associates Corp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 115,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.1% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs reported 3,815 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 143,384 shares. Alps Inc has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). The California-based Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4,251 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,734 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 1.49M shares. Lazard Asset Management holds 564,185 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 100,003 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 319,605 were reported by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Palouse Capital Management reported 3,403 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 18,359 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).