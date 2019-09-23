Greenwich Wealth Management Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG) Has Decreased by $396,872; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Regions Financial Has Increased by $982,467 Its Position

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 36,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 2.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 225,930 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 68,785 shares to 19,115 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,145 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 801 are held by Lyon Street Cap. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 29,877 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0.39% or 2,666 shares. The New York-based Bbr Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Group Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 307,229 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore accumulated 6,783 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 3.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Mangement holds 0% or 721 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department invested in 1,247 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prns has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Permanens Capital LP reported 902 shares. Brighton Jones Llc stated it has 16.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 23,450 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Com owns 11,383 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 3,387 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.20M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd reported 29,000 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated invested in 3.82M shares or 2.12% of the stock. Hgk Asset owns 11,254 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration reported 8,400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Hennessy Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 56,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested in 11,879 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.97 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares to 113,953 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).