Greenwich Wealth Management Holding in Centene Dek (CNC) Increased as Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped by $837,096 Its Position

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 2.43 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 43,718 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 38,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $180.12. About 2.89M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Utah Retirement owns 76,597 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 85,788 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 52,422 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,638 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 13,550 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 8,648 are owned by Private Trust Company Na. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 28,391 shares stake. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% or 45,180 shares in its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial accumulated 1.61% or 43,140 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 8,900 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 64,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,753 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).