Greenwich Wealth Management Has Upped By $2.04 Million Its Centene Dek (CNC) Position; Baxter International Has 0.96 Sentiment

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased Centene Corp Dek (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc acquired 38,561 shares as Centene Corp Dek (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 77,123 shares with $4.10M value, up from 38,562 last quarter. Centene Corp Dek now has $19.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 1.51M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Baxter International Inc (BAX) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 319 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 332 sold and trimmed stock positions in Baxter International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 417.48 million shares, down from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Baxter International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 290 Increased: 221 New Position: 98.

Third Point Llc holds 25.31% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. for 28.00 million shares. Sector Gamma As owns 448,228 shares or 5.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Asset Management Llp has 5.74% invested in the company for 7.85 million shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.44% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 442,408 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.24 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 72,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,878 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 20,300 shares. 80,538 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. M&T Natl Bank Corporation invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hennessy Advsr holds 60,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,638 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Davenport & Limited Liability stated it has 5,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,760 were reported by Murphy Capital Mngmt. Parkside Bancorporation Tru invested in 20,230 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 654,420 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 8,768 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 883,966 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 54.06% above currents $46.95 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $83 target. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6900 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

