Greenwich Wealth Management Has Raised Its Centene Dek (CNC) Position by $2.04 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Continues to Hold Holding in Nucor (NUE)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 297.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,900 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.92 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company stated it has 1,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Inc owns 1.23 million shares. 162 are owned by Dubuque Bank & Trust & Communications. 6,798 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,400 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas White Interest Ltd holds 0.09% or 9,200 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 30,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 184,738 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 12,386 shares. Sei Invs owns 158,021 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 6,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 11,200 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 9,500 shares to 72,922 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 329,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Company The (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.