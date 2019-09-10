Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $668,100; Lincoln National Has Increased Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $735,904 as Valuation Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 179,495 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68 million, up from 172,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 5.79 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 666,774 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 118,568 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 3.49M shares. Horrell Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,686 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 1.97% or 67,419 shares. Town And Country Retail Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co has 48,878 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability reported 9,776 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,539 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd reported 2,230 shares. Rothschild Il holds 43,623 shares. 145,327 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Vermont. Dillon And Associates has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Century reported 7.29M shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 28,592 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 8,433 shares to 14,684 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 18,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De invested in 39,859 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 33,757 shares. Water Island holds 0.64% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 508,041 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 55,670 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Axa has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 243 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 25,500 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 14,389 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 38,057 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,111 shares. Eqis Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Campbell And Co Adviser Lc has invested 0.12% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

