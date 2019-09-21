Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Danaos (DAC) Position as Share Price Declined; Menlo Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.52M market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 9,469 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Is container shipping market less turbulent than headlines imply? – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How To Get Paid From Booming Global Trade – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costamare sized up after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dry Bulk and Container Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Shipping Forum Monday, April 1, 2019 in NYC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Tr (SPY) by 1,405 shares to 205,475 shares, valued at $60.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 33.54% or $1.08 from last year’s $3.22 per share. DAC’s profit will be $32.90 million for 1.02 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Danaos Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar reported 312,705 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Private Commerce Na has 74,379 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 2.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Barometer Cap Mngmt Inc has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,411 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,660 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,540 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legal General Pcl invested in 27.98M shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 259,503 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 2.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22.49M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 1.42% or 648,162 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 592,082 shares. Brown Management Ltd stated it has 8,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings.