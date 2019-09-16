Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted Mks Instrument (MKSI) Stake; Asa LTD (ASA) Has 2.11 Sentiment

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) stake by 81.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,642 shares as Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 10,308 shares with $803,000 value, up from 5,666 last quarter. Mks Instrument Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 242,157 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Asa LTD (ASA) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.32, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 19 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold stakes in Asa LTD. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asa LTD in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 414,781 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 1.88M are owned by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Stanley reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Com reported 249 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Inv has 0.18% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Limited reported 6,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 564,185 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 18,159 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 12,097 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $115 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 24.56% above currents $94.33 stock price. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MKSI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is MKS Instruments (MKSI) Down 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments Introduces Its Newest ESI® Laser Processing System Into European PCB Manufacturing Market – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Increased 148% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Notifiable trading â€“ Equinor ASA Oslo Stock Exchange:EQNR – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SFL – Acquisition of three VLCC newbuildings with 5-year charters – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equinor to clean up Bahamas oil spill – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Catastrophic’ spill reported at Equinor’s Bahamas oil facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 127,629 shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.