Greenwich Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Centene Dek (CNC); Hawk Ridge Management Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 4.23 million shares traded or 118.18% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares to 134,623 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,543 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd reported 376,048 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Interest Grp owns 3,977 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 83,721 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 17,524 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 58,277 shares. Westpac Bk holds 208,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Corp holds 1,625 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 40,369 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Sei Invests accumulated 720,948 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Kirr Marbach And Co Limited Company In has 2.54% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,709 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 91,426 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Com Lc accumulated 5,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor Limited Partnership has 34,712 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 140,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 587,436 shares. Guardian reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ci Invs accumulated 908,800 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc invested in 122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.05% stake. Healthcor Mngmt LP invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mason Street Advsr Limited has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).