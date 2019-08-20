Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $668,100; Stock Value Rose; Confluence Wealth Management Holds Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG)

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 428,672 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 603,832 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.8% or 509,881 shares. Enterprise Corp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 122,653 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Quantitative Management Lc reported 0.96% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bristol John W Company Inc has 501,151 shares. 29,907 are held by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 248,041 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,361 shares. Lateef Lp reported 6,984 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.14% or 524,711 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1.20 million shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 91 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 72,823 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares to 40,191 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

