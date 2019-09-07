Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $668,100 as Market Value Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position by $8.45 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 5.01M shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Stocks to Buy on Robust Consumption Expenditure – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Rent-A-Center, Skechers U.S.A., Funko and La-Z-Boy – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See How Best Buy Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 14,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability owns 80,500 shares. Signia Cap Management Limited Com has 155,241 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 327,081 shares. 12,053 are owned by Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Northern Trust stated it has 559,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Svcs Automobile Association reported 12,438 shares stake. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.09% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Hood River Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 802,484 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.69M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TEN Ltd Reports Profits for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-GE, Nvidia, Applied Materials, Nabriva – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bio-Path Stock After 5-Fold Gain? 3 Pros, 3 Cons to Consider – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.