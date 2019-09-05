Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Share Price Rose; Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Price Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 277,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.32 million, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 288,074 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 261,665 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $103.26M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.