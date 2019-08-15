Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $668,100; Bank Of Hawaii Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Trimmed by $561,088

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 357,387 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 22,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. It closed at $29.16 lastly. It is down 9.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,196 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (FLOT) by 87,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Choate Investment invested in 4,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meeder Asset owns 1,274 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd accumulated 22,986 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,020 shares. Stearns Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.11M shares. Barbara Oil has 8,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 12,550 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.14% or 104,653 shares. 3,625 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 190,954 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 80,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 1.17 million shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 10,260 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,432 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voya Inv Limited Company has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 188,180 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 37,100 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 83,526 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 100 are owned by Glazer Cap Lc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 4,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp accumulated 174,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 454,981 shares.