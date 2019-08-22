Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100; Share Price Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 12,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 19,851 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 32,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 83,553 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 260,135 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) by 10,430 shares to 105,264 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 28,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.