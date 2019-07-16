Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Market Valuation Rose; Ami Investment Management Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Upped as Market Value Declined

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 306,071 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 120,278 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management accumulated 83,526 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Susquehanna International Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 174,666 shares. Axa holds 0% or 46,700 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Brandes Investment Ltd Partnership reported 36,998 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 34,897 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co holds 278,923 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,203 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 52,433 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co accumulated 18,897 shares. 693,237 are held by Morgan Stanley. Parkside Financial Bank has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 422,739 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.34% or 1.66 million shares. Raymond James Associate reported 30,890 shares. Schaller Inv Grp reported 21,935 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank holds 0% or 4,119 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 480 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 996,286 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 93,268 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Forward Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.13% or 7,920 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 10,321 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.98% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 231,038 shares. Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 48,027 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

