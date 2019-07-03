Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake as Stock Price Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $10.33 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 177.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 271,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 424,852 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 152,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 3.67M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 393,905 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 695,729 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Principal Fin Gp Inc holds 360,026 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,627 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 94,165 shares. Optimum accumulated 1,000 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt reported 0.27% stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 59,705 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 33,526 shares. 278,923 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Brandes Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 36,998 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 15,377 shares.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.76 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Pierce David A sold $175,000. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77M worth of stock or 44,236 shares. Nanavaty Maulik sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.22% or 5.20M shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 0.04% or 5,970 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 137,610 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 440,752 shares. Adage Gru Ltd has invested 0.26% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Denmark-based C Wide Gru Holdg A S has invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Btim reported 12,002 shares. Punch & Assocs Investment reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 117,478 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 16,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Inc reported 767,350 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 5,970 shares. 91 were accumulated by Central Bancshares Trust Com.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 114,569 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

