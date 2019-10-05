Greenwich Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); American Money Management Has Cut Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $610,597

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares to 20,461 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting My Union Pacific Sell Ratings – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Union Pacific’s (NYSE:UNP) Shareholders Feel About The 54% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newbrook Capital Advsr Lp invested 1.99% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Merchants invested in 18,309 shares. Barr E S And Commerce owns 1,210 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 2.60 million shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,694 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,601 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 1,167 shares. Legacy Private invested in 55,217 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 319,620 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.03% or 1,397 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 800,798 shares. Smith Moore & reported 11,266 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 40,867 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 121,510 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stock Yards Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.03% or 11,076 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.51M shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 12,926 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Next Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,140 shares. Ruggie Cap owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 182 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation owns 19,417 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.97% or 564,574 shares. First Commercial Bank has invested 0.71% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 31,024 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aurora Counsel has 58,581 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. United Advisers Ltd Company has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.27% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 610,353 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.