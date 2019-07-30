Greenwich Wealth Management Boosted Its Centene Dek (CNC) Holding by $2.04 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Stake in Tesla (TSLA) as Share Value Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,041 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 11,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 7.43M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goal but Shows Progress; 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS 96.8 MLN VOTES WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF CEO ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ‘Tesla is going to come roaring back’: Silicon Valley entrepreneur; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk Tells Trump China Trade Rules ‘Make Things Very Difficult’; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is losing top talent and facing a cash crunch at a critical juncture; 11/05/2018 – Tesla: Doug Field Taking Time Off to ‘Recharge,’ Spend Time With Family; 03/05/2018 – German car registrations up 8 pct in April on SUV sales – KBA; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk admitted there was a braking issue with the Model 3 sedan

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.74 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $24.15 million activity. The insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability reported 70 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 356 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 3 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 727 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 13,024 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regentatlantic Lc has 949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0.04% or 3,204 shares. 194 were accumulated by Adirondack Communications. Spectrum Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 989 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated Ny accumulated 1.65 million shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc reported 31 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,677 shares to 76,809 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Omnitracs To Collaborate With Cummins On Remote Software Solution – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mobileye Founder Says Robo-Taxis Are Necessary Precursor To Private Self-Driving Vehicles – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: We Have A Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : SYMC, CGC, NVS, NIO, TSLA, TVIX, OMN, AMD, SAP, ZAYO, TQQQ, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc accumulated 606,514 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares. 22,900 were reported by Tributary Limited Liability. Ranger Inv Mgmt LP stated it has 76 shares. Axa has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Co reported 21,507 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,433 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 11,200 shares stake. Camarda Financial Lc holds 612 shares. Greenleaf reported 6,720 shares stake. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company has 25,668 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP stated it has 659,316 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 156,488 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 455,758 shares.