Greenwich Investment Management Upped Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position by $1.61 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Trecora Res (TREC) by $559,179 as Valuation Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Trecora Res (TREC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 62,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 690,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 752,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Trecora Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 35,152 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 604,817 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares to 618,300 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $363,143 activity.