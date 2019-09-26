Greenwich Investment Management Upped Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Stake By $2.06 Million; Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) Sentiment Is 0.72

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) stake by 161.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 147,318 shares as Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 238,578 shares with $3.55M value, up from 91,260 last quarter. Ares Coml Real Estate Corp now has $453.53M valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 21,688 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT) investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 13 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 18 sold and reduced their equity positions in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.77 million shares, up from 3.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royce Global Value Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 4 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Orinda Asset Mngmt invested in 13,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Systematic LP reported 0.03% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 264,105 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Parkside Savings Bank Trust holds 0% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,111 shares. Advsr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 195,088 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 50,117 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 15,800 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 151,566 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd accumulated 100 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. for 202,150 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 679,233 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 46,396 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,130 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 888 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) has declined 1.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $106.82 million. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

