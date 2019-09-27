Greenwich Investment Management Stake in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Raised by $382,033 as Stock Value Declined; Aflac (AFL) Stake Maintained by Profund Advisors Llc

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 147,551 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 19,040 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 12,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 1.99 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,525 shares to 72,442 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,995 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Auxier Asset owns 127,010 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 16,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth owns 29,664 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 1,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 132,958 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Caprock Grp reported 6,222 shares. 270,600 were reported by Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 17,227 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.26% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 8,912 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.2% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 83,761 shares stake.