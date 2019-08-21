Greenwich Investment Management Raised Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $1.23 Million; Share Value Rose; Stericycle (SRCL) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $5.80 Million as Stock Value Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 10,972 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 107,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.46 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 13,472 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,615 shares. Creative Planning reported 18,630 shares. 10,100 were accumulated by First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 31,059 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 483,832 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 1.95% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 30,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tcw Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 40,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 3,557 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 19,058 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Telemus, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.30M shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 5,090 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 14,994 shares. Financial Services stated it has 16 shares. Welch & Forbes, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,803 shares. 63,359 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Pnc Svcs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 12,050 shares or 0% of the stock. 227 were reported by Arcadia Management Corporation Mi. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Knott David M stated it has 4.86% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Axa invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,928 shares. 5,133 are held by Tower Research Limited Com (Trc).

