Greenwich Investment Management Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Boosted by $578,400 as Share Value Rose; Thomas White International LTD Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) Position by $1.06 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 552,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62M, up from 524,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40M shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,450 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 462,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,041 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (NYSE:BMA).

