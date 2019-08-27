Greenwich Investment Management Maintains Position in Stonecastle Finl (BANX); Stockbridge Partners Maintains Stake in Realpage (RP)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 2,562 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83 million, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 129,985 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc invested in 128,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs has 2,608 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 57 shares. Synovus Fin Corp reported 157 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 473,068 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 113,153 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Limited reported 147,050 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Monarch Prtn Asset Lc invested 0.27% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Foundry Ptnrs Lc owns 0.1% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 40,572 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 68 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 37,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated reported 7.06 million shares. Blair William Company Il holds 0.07% or 201,649 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.28% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.70 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 9,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

