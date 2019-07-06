Greenwich Investment Management Maintains Holding in Stonecastle Finl (BANX); Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder U S Global Investors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.11M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 9,002 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 8,045 shares. Bard Assoc accumulated 19,735 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 12,934 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Fifth Third National Bank holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Moreover, Greenwich Invest Mngmt has 3.88% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) or 14,320 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) or 14,984 shares. 174,750 were reported by United Advisers Ltd Co. Stifel Financial owns 126,077 shares. Sei reported 5,327 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 526 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 27,100 shares. 204,817 were reported by Envestnet Asset Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 7.71 million shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 24,858 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1,927 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 20,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsr has invested 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 346,078 shares. Argent Com has 3,974 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 31,213 shares. Hsbc Public accumulated 419,141 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 7,500 shares to 7,850 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.