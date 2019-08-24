Greenwich Investment Management Maintains Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC); 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake as Share Value Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 363,564 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 29,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. 87,399 are held by Da Davidson & Com. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gam Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Perkins Coie holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 300 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 7,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 65,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 44,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1.08 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 11,669 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 441,166 shares. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Systematic Management LP invested in 0.05% or 80,985 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares to 119,097 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc.